HILLSBORO, Mo. – Storm damage in Hillsboro, Missouri, includes dozens of homes, the fire station, the Community Civic Club, and the roof at Hillsboro Intermediate School.

The National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage and determine whether a tornado touched down in the area, or if it was all caused by straight line winds.

Billie Gibbons and her family live in Hillsboro. They were heading back from Chesterfield when the storms hit Saturday night.

“It was a little scary,” Gibbons said. “The drive home was definitely scary, and then once we got home and went down to let the cat out, we realized a tree had gone through the roof of our garage and was leaking.”

Ameren Missouri crews were also working to restore power to hundreds of people Sunday morning.

“We didn’t have power all night,” Gibbons said. “We didn’t have power this morning when we left to go back to Chesterfield, and now we’re back home for a little bit, and we finally have power restored, so that’s nice.”

Not only is a massive tree uprooted just down Gibbons’ street, it landed on someone’s house. Hillsboro Fire Chief Brian Gaudette said hundreds of trees are down, and dozens of homes are damaged. Even the fire station took a direct hit.

“We have some pretty substantial roof damage, siding damage, and gutter damage,” Gaudette said.

Up the road from the fire station is Hillsboro Intermediate School. It not only lost power, but the school has roof damage.

“I know they’re up there now attempting to get repairs done, so kids can go to school tomorrow,” Gaudette said.

This is where Gibbons’ son attends classes as well.

“My son’s in sixth-grade,” she said.

A church across the street from the fire station had its windows blown out as a result of the storm damage, and a ticket booth behind the Hillsboro Community Civic Center also flipped on its top.

“(The storm) kind of moved east,” Gaudette said. “It affected Pevely, Herculaneum, and Festus. There were some pretty impressive pictures last night of some vehicles blown over on (Interstate 55), so it’s not just Hillsboro. This was a pretty wide area that was affected across Jefferson County.”