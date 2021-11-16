Lion’s Choice adds savory platters, soup, and desserts to winter menu

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some popular items are returning to Lion’s Choice this winter. The restaurants are known for roast beef, frozen custard, and french fries. They will be adding some platters and desserts which will be available at all locations until January 10, 2022.

What’s new on the Lion’s Choice menu?

Turkey and Roast Beef Platters – $9.99.

Broccoli Cheddar Soup – $3.29-$12.99

Peppermint Cookie Crunch Concrete – $3.49.

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie Custard Sandwich – $3.49.

“Since 2019, we continue to bring back our Roast Beef and Turkey Platters or what our customers have deemed as the ‘ultimate comfort food.’ Another fan-favorite that is perfect for the winter months is our Broccoli Cheddar Soup, which we’ve taken and made even better with a new recipe. Last, but by no means least, the Peppermint Cookie Crunch Concrete has arrived for the holidays. We first introduced it last year as our first seasonal custard offering and it quickly became our top selling custard LTO to date,” writes Michael Kupstas, President and CEO of Lion’s Choice.

You can place an order for any item at the drive-thru or in a restaurant. Use the Lion’s Choice app to order online or schedule an order for pick-up.