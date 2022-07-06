ST. LOUIS – Lion’s Choice is the latest restaurant to enter the chicken sandwich wars.

While known for its roast beef, the St. Louis-based fast-food chain took to social media Wednesday to tease its “Cluckin’ Chicken Tender Sandwich.” Coincidentally, the announcement comes on National Fried Chicken Day.

Lion’s Choice is planning to launch the sandwich at its Missouri and Illinois markets, which include dozens of locations in the St. Louis region. For the latest menu updates from Lion’s Choice, click here.