ST. LOUIS — Lion’s Choice is celebrating National Custard Day with a special treat for loyal customers. Members of their rewards program can get a free large cone at locations in Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas. You must be signed up for Lion’s Choice’s loyalty program before August 8 to participate.

It is easy to sign up for the Lion’s Choice Rewards program. Just download their app to start earning four points for every dollar spent. Get a coupon for $5 for every 250 points earned.

Lion’s Choice is an iconic St. Louis brand that was founded 1967 with over 30 locations. They are known for roast beef sandwiches, fries, and frozen custard.