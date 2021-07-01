Lions Club Carnival, BBQ returns to Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo – It’s a celebration older than many of its visitors.

The Lions Club Carnival and BBQ is a tradition in Webster Groves that brings community members together for food, drinks and fun. Thursday marked the beginning of a four-night event ending July 4.

The annual celebration was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s so nice to see the community back together and enjoying what makes us Webster,” Webster Groves resident Emily Stark said.

This year’s celebration is taking place on the grounds of Eden Seminary. The event raises thousands of dollars for local charities and school districts.

“Outside of expenses, everything is donated back to worthwhile charities,” said Becky Speeler, Webster Groves Lions Club carnival chairman.

Carnival rides, barbecue, beer, and soft drinks are available. The carnival is scheduled to run from 5-11 p.m. Thursday, July 1, and Friday, July 2.

Saturday’s hours are 11 a.m to 11 p.m. and 1-11 p.m. on Sunday.

Happee Day Shows is the Carnival ride company that survived a devastating 2020 for business. The company has been in business since 1970 and had special plans for celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020.

“I don’t think we could have picked a worse time to try and celebrate a 50th anniversary,” said Cody Casper, a company spokesperson.