ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The first full moon of the year already occurred on January 6 known as the “Wolf Moon,” and here’s a list of the full moons and their meanings for 2023 according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Feb 5th Snow Moon :

The heaviest snow usually falls during this month, and native tribes of the north and east most often called it the Snow Moon. Some tribes also referred to it as the “Hunger Moon,” since harsh weather conditions in their area made hunting very difficult.

March 7th Worm Moon:

This is the month when the temperature begins to warm, and the ground begins to thaw, earthworm casts appear, heralding the return of the robins.

April 6th Pink Moon:

The name comes from moss pink or wild ground phlox, which is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring.

May 5th Flower Moon

In most areas, flowers are abundant during this time.

June 3rd Strawberry Moon

This name was universal to every Algonquin Tribe. The relatively short season for harvesting strawberries comes each year during the month of June. So, the full moon that occurs was christened for the strawberry. (This moon was called the Rose Moon in Europe)

July 3rd Buck Moon

July is normally the month when the new buck antlers push out of deer’s heads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the “Thunder Moon” due to the frequent thunderstorms.

August 1st Sturgeon Moon

Name given by the fishing tribes. The Sturgeon is a large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, and this is the month when most of the sturgeon were caught.

August 30th Blue Moon

This occurs when there are two full moons in one month. The first one is named, and the next full moon is called the Blue Moon.

September 29th Harvest Moon (Corn Moon)

The name was given by the Native Americans because it marked when the corn was supposed to be harvested. Most often, the September full moon is actually the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox. In two years out of three, the Harvest Moon comes in September, but some years it occurs in October. At the peak of harvest, farmers can work late into the night by the light of the moon.

October 28th Hunter’s Moon (Harvest Moon)

It is also referred to as the “Blood Moon” or “Sanguine Moon.” The fields were traditionally reaped in late September or early October, so hunters could easily see fox and other animals that come out to glean from the fallen grains. The Native Americans named this moon due to the falling leaves, deer, and time to prepare for the long winter ahead.

November 27th Beaver Moon

Beavers can be seen preparing for the winter by collecting wood to shore up their lodges and dams. This was also the time when Native American tribes set beaver traps to ensure a supply of warm winter furs.

December 26th Cold Moon

This is the month when nights are at its longest and darkest. The term “Long Night’s Moon” is appropriate because the midwinter night is indeed long, and the moon is above the horizon for a longer amount of time than the other moons.