ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s first round of recreational marijuana sales began Friday, nearly three months after voters approved to legalize it.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services told more than 300 dispensaries, cultivation, and manufacturing facilities across the state they could expand their services to sell recreational pot.

Some sites in the St. Louis area have already started selling to adults 21 and older. Dozens of dispensaries are scattered across the region.

If you’re looking for a cannabis dispensary near you, below are among the ones you can visit, per WeedMaps.com. Click the links below for address information.

