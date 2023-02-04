ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s first round of recreational marijuana sales began Friday, nearly three months after voters approved to legalize it.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services told more than 300 dispensaries, cultivation, and manufacturing facilities across the state they could expand their services to sell recreational pot.
Some sites in the St. Louis area have already started selling to adults 21 and older. Dozens of dispensaries are scattered across the region.
If you’re looking for a cannabis dispensary near you, below are among the ones you can visit, per WeedMaps.com. Click the links below for address information.
St. Louis City
- Viola STL Olive
- Good Day Farm – Central West End
- Root 66 – Dogtown
- Root 66 – South Grand
- Greenlight – Chippewa
- Greenlight – St. Louis City
- 3Fifteen Primo
St. Louis County
NORTH COUNTY
- Cookies St. Louis – Florissant
- Greenlight – Berkeley
- Greenlight – Ferguson
- Feel State – Florissant
- Terrbis- Hazelwood
- Good Day Farm – St. Ann
- Heya Wellness – St. Ann
MID/WEST COUNTY
- Terrabis – Creve Coeur
- Bloc Dispensary – Richmond Heights
- Proper Cannabis – Crestwood
- High Profile – Sunset Hills
- Bloc Dispensary – Valley Park
- 3Fifteen Primo – Valley Park
- N’bliss Cannabis – Ellisville
- N’bliss Cannabis – Manchester
- Kind Goods – Manchester
- Hippos Marijuana Dispensary – Chesterfield
SOUTH COUNTY
- Proper Cannabis – South County
- Organic Remedies – St. Louis
- Good Day Farm – Concord
- Kind Goods – Fenton
Nearby Counties
ST. CHARLES COUNTY
- Kind Goods – St. Peters
- Root 66 – St. Peters
- High Profile St. Charles
- Heya Wellness – St. Charles
- Good Day Farm – O’Fallon
- Terrabis – O’Fallon
- Missouri Wild Alchemy
- The Source Cannabis – Lake St. Louis
JEFFERSON COUNTY
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ON THE OUTSKIRTS
- Green Relief Dispensary – Troy (Lincoln County)
- Proper Cannabis -Warrenton (Warren County)
- Cannabist -Hermann (Gasconade County)
- Bloc Dispensary – Famington (St. Genevieve County)