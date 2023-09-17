ST. LOUIS – Ever wondered which celebrities are from the St. Louis metro area? While not everyone may have the chance to meet these famous individuals, here’s a list of celebrities with ties to the state.

Andy Cohen Born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 2, 1968, Andy Cohen is a producer and actor recognized for his work on shows like Top Chef, Queer Eye, and Real Housewives. Cohen has also collaborated with a local eatery, Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery.



Jenna Fischer Jenna Fischer, famous for her role as Pam Beesly on “The Office,” occasionally visits St. Louis to spend time with friends, family, and support local sports.



Phyllis Smith Another alum from “The Office,” Phyllis Smith, known for her role as Phyllis Vance and as the voice of Sadness in Inside Out, was born in Lemay, Missouri.



Ellie Kemper Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, Ellie Kemper is an actress, comedian, and writer. She’s also known for her role as Erin Hannon on “The Office” and has starred in movies like Bridesmaids and 21 Jump Street.



Jon Hamm Having been born in the St. Louis area, Jon Hamm is not only a talented actor but also a devoted supporter of his hometown, particularly its sports teams like the Cardinals and Blues. Known for his role in “Mad Men” and his appearance in an episode of “Black Mirror,” Hamm recently got married this year.



Robbie Montgomery Robbie Montgomery is a TV personality, singer, and restaurant owner. She used to own St. Louis’ Sweetie Pies until its closure last year. In recent developments, Montgomery debuted a new song in St. Louis and is currently working on opening a new Sweetie Pie’s location in the city.



Jackie Joyner-Kersee Born in East St. Louis, Jackie Joyner-Kersee is a legendary American track and field athlete who has since retired. She is known for her exceptional achievements in both the heptathlon and long jump, making her one of the greatest athletes of all time. Joyner-Kersee participated in these two events at four different Olympic Games and secured three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.



Nelly Nelly began in the early 2000s when he released his debut album, “Country Grammar,” in 2000. The album was an instant success. Nelly is known for his philanthropic efforts and community involvement, particularly in his hometown of St. Louis. He has used his fame to support various charitable causes and has been a positive influence on many aspiring artists.



Akon Akon, born Aliaune Thiam on April 16, 1973, in St. Louis, Missouri, is artist, producer, and entrepreneur. In addition to his musical career, Akon has ventured into acting and has made appearances in films and television shows, further expanding his creative portfolio.



Eminem Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III on October 17, 1972, in St. Joseph, Missouri, he is a rap artist. Beyond his solo career he has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, from Dr. Dre and Rihanna to Elton John and Beyoncé.



