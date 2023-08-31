ST. LOUIS – Prepare for a weekend brimming with family-friendly excitement. Explore a diverse array of activities that everyone can relish together during this holiday weekend. From art festivities like the Big Muddy Blues Festival and the Art Fair at Queeny Park to the creative hub of Paint Louis, there are many options perfect for families of all sizes.

Here’s a list of engaging options for families to make the most of their time:

Art Fair at Queeny Park — September 1–3, 2023 — Featuring up to 130 artists from 20 states, the Art Fair at Queeny Park is one of the longest-running art fairs in the bi-state region. This fair presents a rare opportunity for the public to witness and purchase original works of fine art.

Big Muddy Blues Festival — September 3, 2023 — The Big Muddy Blues Festival is back. This festival showcases St. Louis's blues music scene, featuring a diverse array of local blues and Black heritage bands, including a fantastic mix of local legends and up-and-coming musicians. The festival will be on two stages, situated at Lumiere Place Blvd. and the Katherine Ward Burg Garden.

Cardinals HOF Presents: Saturday Signings — September 2, 2023 — Saturday, signing with former Cardinals' outfielder Andy Van Slyke. This event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cardinals Museum.

Japanese Festival — September 2–4, 2023 — The annual Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden is one of the largest and longest-running festivals of its kind in the U.S. Featuring taiko drumming, bon odori festival dancing, martial arts, candlelight walks in the Japanese Garden, and more.

Paint Louis — August 31 – September 3, 2023 — Entering its 26th year, Paint Louis brings live art events from Friday through Sunday. Over 500 graffiti artists from around the world will create art on the flood wall, and the Souls of Mischief will host a show over the weekend.

Labor Day on the Frontier at Historic Daniel Boone Home — September 1–3, 2023 — The Sorchy Reenactment Group will offer ongoing, passive interpretation at the Ingledew Cabin and Bakers Shop on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from opening until around 4 p.m. Park admission is free, and guided tours of The Historic Daniel Boone Home are available for a fee.

Funbox: The World's Biggest Bounce Park at the Galleria — September 2, 2023 –When it comes to having fun with Funbox, age doesn't matter. Watch as kids jump their way through our huge obstacle course and earn a well-earned snow cone as a reward.

St. Louis Greek Festival — September 2–4, 2023 — At the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End over Labor Day weekend, the food is a big part of the event, but there is also live music, Greek dance groups performing several times a day, a gift shop with jewelry, art, and other imported items, and a raffle.

Gateway Cup — September 1–4, 2023 — The Gateway Cup showcases four days of racing across four neighborhoods of St. Louis, where the finest professional and amateur cyclists will captivate the audience with their speed and skill as they race through Lafayette Square, Francis Park, The Hill, and Benton Park.

— September 1–4, 2023 — The Gateway Cup showcases four days of racing across four neighborhoods of St. Louis, where the finest professional and amateur cyclists will captivate the audience with their speed and skill as they race through Lafayette Square, Francis Park, The Hill, and Benton Park. Cardinals Games This Weekend — Additionally, the Cardinals are hosting games this weekend.