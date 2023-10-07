ST. LOUIS – Here is a compiled list of 10 free activities for parents, families, and caregivers to enjoy around St. Louis. The attractions listed have general admission that is free, but parking at the location might not be.
- The St. Louis Zoo is a popular destination for St. Louis residents and visitors. They have a large variety of animals, and one of the newest attractions is the monkey habitat, where residents can walk among the animals. They have events in the zoo that do cost, one of which is the giraffe feedings, which is a $5 ticket.
- St. Louis Arts Museum admission is free every day. On Friday, admission to the main exhibits is free. The museum has a rotating exhibit schedule; to see what exhibits are displayed before a trip, check out the website.
- St. Louis Science Center general admission is free, but there are ticketed events at the science center. But if you plan your trip on First Fridays, they waive ticket costs and have specialized events. This Friday, they are having a Studio Ghibli event.
- The Missouri History Museum admission is free at all three Missouri Historical Society locations, including the Missouri History Museum, Soldier’s Memorial Military Museum, and the Library & Research Center.
- Forest Park is a free destination. The park has waterways, forestry, and walking paths for those interested in mixing the urban area with nature. They also have places to picnic and read in parks, and there is usually a rotating schedule of events that happen at the park. The park is the central hub of St. Louis Zoo, St. Louis Arts Museum, St. Louis Science Center, the Missouri History Museum, and The Muny.
- Grant’s Farm has horses from Anheuser-Busch’s farms. The location is also full of farm animals, some “exotic” animals you would see in a zoo, and they have a large petting area full of pygmy goats that are fun to feed. General admission is free, but some exhibits at the farm have ticket costs.
- The Gateway Arch and the National Park are free. The park includes not only the arch itself but also the museum housed underneath it. The Gateway Arch Riverboats, which provide narrated tours of the Mississippi River, and the tram ride to the top of the Arch come with a fee.
- Laumeier Sculpture Park is a park that has many different paths and pieces of art that will make people think. The park is pet-friendly and has a lot of room to enjoy nature or a picnic. If there is a sign saying not to climb on the sculptures, don’t.
- Creve Coeur Park has walking, climbing, and biking. The park also has four playgrounds, a spray fountain play area, and a water walk where you can kayak, boat, or fish. There are also many places to have lunch in the park.
- The Mississippi North Riverfront Park is a city park that has walking trails. Visitors can view the river while walking or biking, and some come to fish along the river. The 10.8-mile North Riverfront Trail connects the old Laclede Power Building at Lenore K. Sullivan and Biddle just north of the arch to the old Route 66 Chain of Rocks Bridge and goes right through the park.