ST. LOUIS — As Saturday marks the official start of autumn, it’s the season for haunted houses. With September’s arrival, the gates of some of the region’s most chilling haunted houses are slowly creaking open. Below lies a glimpse into the haunted houses that start in September throughout the season.
- The Darkness Haunted House – Saturday, Sept. 23th
- Lemp Brewery Haunted House – Saturday, Sept. 30th
- Creepyworld – Saturday, Sept. 30th
- Six Flags St. Louis – Friday, Sept. 22nd
- St. Louis Escape– Open year round
- Red’s Corn Maze Massacre – Thursday, Sept. 28th
- Carlyle Illinois Haunted Trail – Friday, Oct. 20th and Saturday, Oct. 21st
- Trenton Illinois Haunted Trail – Saturday, Oct. 20 and five more dates
- Macabre Cinema – Friday September 22.
- The Beast – Friday, Sept. 22
- Edge of Hell – Friday, Sept. 22
- Worlds of Fun Halloween Haunt – Sept. 15