ST. LOUIS – America’s birthday, also known as the 4th of July, is quickly approaching. With temperatures rising, several areas in both St. Louis City and County are planning to celebrate.

Here’s a list of several celebrations in the region you can enjoy with friends and family.

America’s Birthday Parade

  • Check out some of the country’s best marching bands and the nation’s tallest monument
  • Everyone is urged to wear red, white, and blue
  • The parade goes along Market Street starting at 10:00 a.m.

Bridgeton Fireworks

  • Judge an-hour long car show that’s followed up by a parade at Bridgeton’s July 4 event
  • Food menu includes: beer, chips, French fries, hot dogs, ice cream, soda, lemonade, nachos, soft pretzels, and more
  • Begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex

Chesterfield Fireworks

  • Join the circus at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
  • Take pony Rides and check out the petting zoo from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Free area ‘Kids Zone’ and food trucks open with Circus Kaput, inflatables, and more
  • Band ‘Fat Pocket’ Performs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Fireworks Begin at 9:00 p.m.

Eureka Independence Day Celebration

  • Check out a pyro musical at the Eureka Parks and Recreation Department’s Independence Day celebration
  • Enjoy a cooler or any on the rock’s beverage of your choice while eating ‘Theo’s Gyros’ or ‘Colonel’s Kettle Corn’
  • Performance by Steven Woolley and the Groove from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Ferguson 4th of July Celebration

  • Join in on live music, food trucks, family fun, and more Tuesday, July 4, at the January-Wabash Memorial Park from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Take part in the parade that starts at 10:00 a.m. kicking off at the corner of Adams Street and South Florissant; ending at the memorial park
  • Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

Heritage & Freedom Fest

  • Attend free concerts July 1-4 while enjoying cotton candy, funnel cakes, and popcorn
  • Experience the “patriotic procession” starting at 9:00 a.m. at the corner of Civic Pride Drive and Main Street
  • With $25, ride your favorite ride an unlimited amount of times

JB Blast

  • The biggest 4th of July celebration is returning to the Jefferson Barracks Park Friday, June 30
  • Bring a picnic basket, blanket, and coolers to enjoy live music at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater
  • Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

St. Charles Riverfest

  • The 3-day celebration (July 2-4) feature carnival food, craft vendors, and fireworks over the river
  • Parking available at the Foundry Art Centre, Main Street, the Lewis & Clark Boat House lot, North Main Street, Saint Charles City Hall parking garage, and the Second and Water Streets

Community Days Parade

  • Be one of the thousands to attend the Community Days Parade in Webster Groves Tuesday, July 4, at 10:00 a.m.
  • Parade starts at the Lockwood and Selma Avenues and ends at Elm Lane and Glendale Road (Memorial Park)
  • Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Fair St. Louis fireworks show

  • Begins Tuesday, July 4, between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
  • Get the best view of the show from the Arch Grounds
  • Fireworks will be shot from barges in the middle of the Mississippi River
  • Fireworks will be broadcast on FOX 2 and streaming on FOX2Now.com