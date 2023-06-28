ST. LOUIS – America’s birthday, also known as the 4th of July, is quickly approaching. With temperatures rising, several areas in both St. Louis City and County are planning to celebrate.
Here’s a list of several celebrations in the region you can enjoy with friends and family.
America’s Birthday Parade
- Check out some of the country’s best marching bands and the nation’s tallest monument
- Everyone is urged to wear red, white, and blue
- The parade goes along Market Street starting at 10:00 a.m.
Bridgeton Fireworks
- Judge an-hour long car show that’s followed up by a parade at Bridgeton’s July 4 event
- Food menu includes: beer, chips, French fries, hot dogs, ice cream, soda, lemonade, nachos, soft pretzels, and more
- Begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex
Chesterfield Fireworks
- Join the circus at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
- Take pony Rides and check out the petting zoo from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Free area ‘Kids Zone’ and food trucks open with Circus Kaput, inflatables, and more
- Band ‘Fat Pocket’ Performs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Fireworks Begin at 9:00 p.m.
Eureka Independence Day Celebration
- Check out a pyro musical at the Eureka Parks and Recreation Department’s Independence Day celebration
- Enjoy a cooler or any on the rock’s beverage of your choice while eating ‘Theo’s Gyros’ or ‘Colonel’s Kettle Corn’
- Performance by Steven Woolley and the Groove from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Ferguson 4th of July Celebration
- Join in on live music, food trucks, family fun, and more Tuesday, July 4, at the January-Wabash Memorial Park from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Take part in the parade that starts at 10:00 a.m. kicking off at the corner of Adams Street and South Florissant; ending at the memorial park
- Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.
Heritage & Freedom Fest
- Attend free concerts July 1-4 while enjoying cotton candy, funnel cakes, and popcorn
- Experience the “patriotic procession” starting at 9:00 a.m. at the corner of Civic Pride Drive and Main Street
- With $25, ride your favorite ride an unlimited amount of times
JB Blast
- The biggest 4th of July celebration is returning to the Jefferson Barracks Park Friday, June 30
- Bring a picnic basket, blanket, and coolers to enjoy live music at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater
- Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
St. Charles Riverfest
- The 3-day celebration (July 2-4) feature carnival food, craft vendors, and fireworks over the river
- Parking available at the Foundry Art Centre, Main Street, the Lewis & Clark Boat House lot, North Main Street, Saint Charles City Hall parking garage, and the Second and Water Streets
Community Days Parade
- Be one of the thousands to attend the Community Days Parade in Webster Groves Tuesday, July 4, at 10:00 a.m.
- Parade starts at the Lockwood and Selma Avenues and ends at Elm Lane and Glendale Road (Memorial Park)
- Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.
Fair St. Louis fireworks show
- Begins Tuesday, July 4, between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Get the best view of the show from the Arch Grounds
- Fireworks will be shot from barges in the middle of the Mississippi River
- Fireworks will be broadcast on FOX 2 and streaming on FOX2Now.com