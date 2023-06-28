ST. LOUIS – America’s birthday, also known as the 4th of July, is quickly approaching. With temperatures rising, several areas in both St. Louis City and County are planning to celebrate.

Here’s a list of several celebrations in the region you can enjoy with friends and family.

Check out some of the country’s best marching bands and the nation’s tallest monument

Everyone is urged to wear red, white, and blue

The parade goes along Market Street starting at 10:00 a.m.

Judge an-hour long car show that’s followed up by a parade at Bridgeton’s July 4 event

Food menu includes: beer, chips, French fries, hot dogs, ice cream, soda, lemonade, nachos, soft pretzels, and more

Begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex

Join the circus at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Take pony Rides and check out the petting zoo from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Free area ‘Kids Zone’ and food trucks open with Circus Kaput, inflatables, and more

Band ‘Fat Pocket’ Performs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Fireworks Begin at 9:00 p.m.

Check out a pyro musical at the Eureka Parks and Recreation Department’s Independence Day celebration

Enjoy a cooler or any on the rock’s beverage of your choice while eating ‘Theo’s Gyros’ or ‘Colonel’s Kettle Corn’

Performance by Steven Woolley and the Groove from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Join in on live music, food trucks, family fun, and more Tuesday, July 4, at the January-Wabash Memorial Park from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Take part in the parade that starts at 10:00 a.m. kicking off at the corner of Adams Street and South Florissant; ending at the memorial park

Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

Attend free concerts July 1-4 while enjoying cotton candy, funnel cakes, and popcorn

Experience the “patriotic procession” starting at 9:00 a.m. at the corner of Civic Pride Drive and Main Street

With $25, ride your favorite ride an unlimited amount of times

The biggest 4th of July celebration is returning to the Jefferson Barracks Park Friday, June 30

Bring a picnic basket, blanket, and coolers to enjoy live music at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

The 3-day celebration (July 2-4) feature carnival food, craft vendors, and fireworks over the river

Parking available at the Foundry Art Centre, Main Street, the Lewis & Clark Boat House lot, North Main Street, Saint Charles City Hall parking garage, and the Second and Water Streets

Be one of the thousands to attend the Community Days Parade in Webster Groves Tuesday, July 4, at 10:00 a.m.

Parade starts at the Lockwood and Selma Avenues and ends at Elm Lane and Glendale Road (Memorial Park)

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Begins Tuesday, July 4, between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Get the best view of the show from the Arch Grounds

Fireworks will be shot from barges in the middle of the Mississippi River

Fireworks will be broadcast on FOX 2 and streaming on FOX2Now.com