List of Halloween weekend events in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Halloween is this weekend and St. Louis is ready to celebrate!
Whether you’re looking for something scary or sweet, FOX 2 has found an event for you. From haunted hay rides to pumpkin picking there is something in St. Louis for everyone to enjoy the holiday
FOX 2 has curated a list of some of the Halloween fun going on this year.
Six Flags Frightfest
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- $30
Boo at the Zoo
- October 31 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Halloween decorations throughout the zoo
- Entertainers and stage shows
- Fall-themed treats
- Timed entry tickets required
Halloween at Grant’s Farm
- Drive-thru the farm in your own car
- Open Thursday September 30 to October 31
- $40 per car
The Darkness
- Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- October hours: Sun. – Thurs. 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Fri./Sat. 6:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
- Tickets start at $25
Halloween Magic at The Magic House
- October 1 – October 31
- Decorate a mini pumpkin, spiderweb maze, ride a trike through Halloween-themed town
- $12
Booterfly House at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- 10 am – 4 pm
- Fun decorations
- new frightful friends in the Creepy Crawly Cave
Union Station Train or Treat
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- 1 pm – 9 pm
- Haunted maze, pumpkin patch, historic train cars with hidden surprises
- Perfect for Children 12 and under
- Tickets range from $14.99 – $35
Fabulous Fox Ghost Tours
- Saturday and Sunday
- Guests purchase timed tickets
- $40 per person
Eureka Fear Farm
- Friday and Saturday
- 7 pm to midnight
- Haunted corn maze and haunted hay ride
- $25 per person, CASH ONLY
Halloween at the City Museum
- Family Movie Night – Ghostbusters on October 29 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Tick-or-treat at the City Museum on October 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Science Center Spooktacular
- Free
- Chemistry demonstrations, graveyard games, early childhood science storytime
- October 29 and October 30 at 9:30 a.m.
- Costumes are welcome!
Pumpkin carving at Suson Parks
- October 30 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- $10 per person
- Click here to register
South Grand Halloween Art Walk
- October 30 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Register for the event in Ritz Park at 3147 S. Grand Blvd.
- Free bracelet for prizes and snacks
- $100 First Prize Halloween Costume Contest
- St. Louis World’s Fair Historic Exhibit presented by the St. Louis World’s Fare Festival
- 15 art exhibits of local artists
- Live music
Jack O’Lantern Trail and Trunk or Treat at Faust Park
- Friday
- $5 for registering early by calling 314-615-8344, email LRitchey@stlouiscountyMO.gov, or message them on Facebook
- $8 for registering at the gate
- Entrance to the event begins at 6 p.m. and continues in 15-minute increments
- Decorate your vehicle, supply your own pre-packaged candy, carve a pumpkin