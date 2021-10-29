List of Halloween weekend events in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Halloween is this weekend and St. Louis is ready to celebrate!

Whether you’re looking for something scary or sweet, FOX 2 has found an event for you. From haunted hay rides to pumpkin picking there is something in St. Louis for everyone to enjoy the holiday

FOX 2 has curated a list of some of the Halloween fun going on this year.

Six Flags Frightfest

  • Friday, Saturday, Sunday
  • $30

Boo at the Zoo

  • October 31 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Halloween decorations throughout the zoo
  • Entertainers and stage shows
  • Fall-themed treats
  • Timed entry tickets required

Halloween at Grant’s Farm

  • Drive-thru the farm in your own car
  • Open Thursday September 30 to October 31
  • $40 per car

The Darkness

  • Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
  • October hours: Sun. – Thurs. 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Fri./Sat. 6:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
  • Tickets start at $25

Halloween Magic at The Magic House

  • October 1 – October 31
  • Decorate a mini pumpkin, spiderweb maze, ride a trike through Halloween-themed town
  • $12

Booterfly House at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House

  • Friday, Saturday, Sunday
  • 10 am – 4 pm
  • Fun decorations
  • new frightful friends in the Creepy Crawly Cave

Union Station Train or Treat

  • Friday, Saturday, Sunday
  • 1 pm – 9 pm
  • Haunted maze, pumpkin patch, historic train cars with hidden surprises
  • Perfect for Children 12 and under
  • Tickets range from $14.99 – $35

Fabulous Fox Ghost Tours

  • Saturday and Sunday
  • Guests purchase timed tickets
  • $40 per person

Eureka Fear Farm

  • Friday and Saturday
  • 7 pm to midnight
  • Haunted corn maze and haunted hay ride
  • $25 per person, CASH ONLY

Halloween at the City Museum

  • Family Movie Night – Ghostbusters on October 29 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Tick-or-treat at the City Museum on October 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Science Center Spooktacular

  • Free
  • Chemistry demonstrations, graveyard games, early childhood science storytime
  • October 29 and October 30 at 9:30 a.m.
  • Costumes are welcome!

Pumpkin carving at Suson Parks

  • October 30 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • $10 per person
  • Click here to register

South Grand Halloween Art Walk

  • October 30 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Register for the event in Ritz Park at 3147 S. Grand Blvd.
  • Free bracelet for prizes and snacks
  • $100 First Prize Halloween Costume Contest
  •  St. Louis World’s Fair Historic Exhibit presented by the St. Louis World’s Fare Festival
  • 15 art exhibits of local artists
  • Live music

Jack O’Lantern Trail and Trunk or Treat at Faust Park

  • Friday
  • $5 for registering early by calling 314-615-8344, email LRitchey@stlouiscountyMO.gov, or message them on Facebook
  • $8 for registering at the gate
  • Entrance to the event begins at 6 p.m. and continues in 15-minute increments
  • Decorate your vehicle, supply your own pre-packaged candy, carve a pumpkin

