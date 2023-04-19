ST. LOUIS – Recreational marijuana sales started in the state of Missouri on February 3, 2023. The number, date, and time 4-20 has been associated with marijuana culture for decades. Now there are a number of St. Louis eateries and businesses hosting events on April 20th into the weekend.

Check out this list of 4/20 experiences going on Thursday and this weekend.

420 Fest at the Delmar Loop

  • Emporium Smoke Shop and Sunshine Daydream team up for its first-ever 420 Fest
  • This family-friendly event won’t sell cannabis, but will have glassblowing and tie-dying demonstrations
  • 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Tivoli Parking Lot Stage

420 Sesh at Graffiti Loft

  • No curfews, last calls, or noise restrictions at an ideal revenue
  • The unique “graffiti theme” offers fun spaces for all types of gathering
  • 1802 South 9th Street – open 24 hours

420 Celebration with The Schwag at Ballpark Village

  • Check out St Louis’ most famous Grateful Dead tribute band at 6:00 p.m. at Ballpark Village’s Together Credit Union Plaza
  • Event features post-event Reggae DJs and vendors
  • Free to attend

4/20 Pajama Party with Up Late

  • Up Late STL and @sleepwithgoodnight is hosting a 4/20 pajama party
  • Custom Up Late and Goodnight bed giveaway
  • Proper Cannabis and Strange Donuts will provide special menu
  • Open 8:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m.

420 Round Up at Tap House Pub and Patio

  • Participate in the first Annual 1lb Flower Give Away $20 Raffle Friday, April 21, at Tap House Public House in O’Fallon, Missouri
  • Comedy show featuring comedian DJ Sweetwater
  • From 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Green Light District: A Cannabis Crawl

  • Check out the live music, painting and dancing classes, as well as product demonstrations on Cherokee Street from April 20 to April 22
  • Tickets cost $10 for three-day pass
  • Get an event t-shirt after purchasing $75 ticket

Hello Juice 4/20 Pop-Up at Swade Dispensary in the Grove

  • Get some great deals at the Swade dispensary in The Grove
  • Drink some infused juice shots with 25 mg of CBD oil
  • Open from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. or while supplies last

Meet and Greet with G Herbo at Viola STL

  • Get a chance to meet and grab a picture with Chicago rap artist G Herbo
  • $35 Store Credit towards Viola STL flower selection
  • Must be 21+ to purchase with a valid ID
  • Tickets are $135

Read about more events taking place from Sauce Magazine or the Riverfront Times.