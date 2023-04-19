ST. LOUIS – Recreational marijuana sales started in the state of Missouri on February 3, 2023. The number, date, and time 4-20 has been associated with marijuana culture for decades. Now there are a number of St. Louis eateries and businesses hosting events on April 20th into the weekend.
Check out this list of 4/20 experiences going on Thursday and this weekend.
420 Fest at the Delmar Loop
- Emporium Smoke Shop and Sunshine Daydream team up for its first-ever 420 Fest
- This family-friendly event won’t sell cannabis, but will have glassblowing and tie-dying demonstrations
- 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Tivoli Parking Lot Stage
420 Sesh at Graffiti Loft
- No curfews, last calls, or noise restrictions at an ideal revenue
- The unique “graffiti theme” offers fun spaces for all types of gathering
- 1802 South 9th Street – open 24 hours
420 Celebration with The Schwag at Ballpark Village
- Check out St Louis’ most famous Grateful Dead tribute band at 6:00 p.m. at Ballpark Village’s Together Credit Union Plaza
- Event features post-event Reggae DJs and vendors
- Free to attend
4/20 Pajama Party with Up Late
- Up Late STL and @sleepwithgoodnight is hosting a 4/20 pajama party
- Custom Up Late and Goodnight bed giveaway
- Proper Cannabis and Strange Donuts will provide special menu
- Open 8:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m.
420 Round Up at Tap House Pub and Patio
- Participate in the first Annual 1lb Flower Give Away $20 Raffle Friday, April 21, at Tap House Public House in O’Fallon, Missouri
- Comedy show featuring comedian DJ Sweetwater
- From 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Green Light District: A Cannabis Crawl
- Check out the live music, painting and dancing classes, as well as product demonstrations on Cherokee Street from April 20 to April 22
- Tickets cost $10 for three-day pass
- Get an event t-shirt after purchasing $75 ticket
Hello Juice 4/20 Pop-Up at Swade Dispensary in the Grove
- Get some great deals at the Swade dispensary in The Grove
- Drink some infused juice shots with 25 mg of CBD oil
- Open from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. or while supplies last
Meet and Greet with G Herbo at Viola STL
- Get a chance to meet and grab a picture with Chicago rap artist G Herbo
- $35 Store Credit towards Viola STL flower selection
- Must be 21+ to purchase with a valid ID
- Tickets are $135
