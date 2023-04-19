ST. LOUIS – Recreational marijuana sales started in the state of Missouri on February 3, 2023. The number, date, and time 4-20 has been associated with marijuana culture for decades. Now there are a number of St. Louis eateries and businesses hosting events on April 20th into the weekend.

Check out this list of 4/20 experiences going on Thursday and this weekend.

Emporium Smoke Shop and Sunshine Daydream team up for its first-ever 420 Fest

This family-friendly event won’t sell cannabis, but will have glassblowing and tie-dying demonstrations

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Tivoli Parking Lot Stage

No curfews, last calls, or noise restrictions at an ideal revenue

The unique “graffiti theme” offers fun spaces for all types of gathering

1802 South 9th Street – open 24 hours

Check out St Louis’ most famous Grateful Dead tribute band at 6:00 p.m. at Ballpark Village’s Together Credit Union Plaza

Event features post-event Reggae DJs and vendors

Free to attend

Up Late STL and @sleepwithgoodnight is hosting a 4/20 pajama party

Custom Up Late and Goodnight bed giveaway

Proper Cannabis and Strange Donuts will provide special menu

Open 8:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m.

Participate in the first Annual 1lb Flower Give Away $20 Raffle Friday, April 21, at Tap House Public House in O’Fallon, Missouri

Comedy show featuring comedian DJ Sweetwater

From 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Check out the live music, painting and dancing classes, as well as product demonstrations on Cherokee Street from April 20 to April 22

Tickets cost $10 for three-day pass

Get an event t-shirt after purchasing $75 ticket

Get some great deals at the Swade dispensary in The Grove

Drink some infused juice shots with 25 mg of CBD oil

Open from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. or while supplies last

Get a chance to meet and grab a picture with Chicago rap artist G Herbo

$35 Store Credit towards Viola STL flower selection

Must be 21+ to purchase with a valid ID

Tickets are $135

