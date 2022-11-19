Hamburger and hotdot shot on the table at a retro American diner looking with a vintage gas station in the background

MISSOURI — This holiday season, anyone seeking a little nostalgia should check out these diners with a 50s vibe. Shakes, rockabilly, and fast vehicles were popular before the turn of the century all over the nation. Though it is rare, nostalgia for the 1950s is still relevant.

Chuck-A-Burger, for instance, has been providing hamburgers since 1957. Although its patrons may have changed over the past 65 years, this eatery has not.

Branson Missouri Cakes ‘n Creams diner is like entering a 1950s teen film. Jukeboxes, neon signs that flash, and even a put-put course are there.

Large shakes and floats are available at Mel’s Hard Luck Diner, which also has a singing crew that sings vintage tunes from the 1950s and 1960s.

Here is a list of restaurants in the Missouri region that may have been around in the 1950s for people who desire to travel back in time or relive their youth.