ST. LOUIS – Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) was an American Baptist minister and activist. From 1955 until his death in 1968, he was the most well-known voice and leader of the Civil Rights Movement.

He is best known for using nonviolent civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs to help advance civil rights.

People still read and talk about MLK’s speeches and writings today. His “I Have a Dream” speech, which he gave at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, is one of his most famous speeches.

MLK received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and is remembered each year in January on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a US federal holiday since 1983.

The St. Louis region will host the following events this weekend in recognition of MLK Day: