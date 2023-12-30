ST. LOUIS – It’s almost time to ring in the new year. If you’re still looking to make plans, there are plenty of epic celebrations around the St. Louis area.
FOX 2 has compiled a list of several New Year’s events as we move from 123123 to the 2024 year. Click the links on the headlined events for more information.
Winterfest in Downtown St. Louis
Winterfest in downtown St. Louis is hosting a New Year’s Eve “Neon Nights” celebration. It is a family-friendly way to ring in the new year. There will be a DJ, fire dancers, princesses and superheroes, and party favors. Fireworks with monumental Arch views begin at 8:00 p.m.
- Winterfest events run from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31
- Fireworks start at 8 p.m.
NYE Live at Ballpark Village
This year’s celebration has a Latin Night theme. The prime gathering spot will be at Ballpark Village’s Sport & Social location. There will be DJ entertainment with artists Jose & Fonzo, in addition to a midnight champagne toast and celebration.
- Festivities begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31
Dinner Cruise at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch
The Gateway Arch remixes their popular dinner cruise during the early evening hours of New Year’s Eve. Ring in the new year early with sparkling cider for kids and an early Champagne toast for adults.
- Reservations are required
- Tours from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31
Blast from the Past party at Armory STL
Lots of nostalgia is in the works for the Armory’s Blast from the Past party. Each of the venue’s six bars will take you back to a different era, from the Roaring Twenties to Y2K. Guests are encouraged to dress for the throwbacks. Along with the themes, guests can enjoy activities like cornhole, table tennis and badminton.
- Ticket purchases are required.
- Festivities begin at 9 p.m.
NYE 2024 at Molly’s in Soulard
For the 18th consecutive year, the Soulard neighborhood bar Molly’s will host a New Year’s Eve extravaganza. Soulard boasts the largest patio in St. Louis, which will be covered by heated tents for the night. Tickets include five open bars serving beer, wine and cocktails, two DJs, balloon drops and Champagne toasts.
- Festivities begin at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
- Bar stays open until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
The Magic House’s Noontime New Year’s Eve
An exciting daytime celebration on New Year’s Eve. Families and people of all ages can enjoy special New Year’s projects in the art studio, strike a pose in a photo booth with fun 2024-themed props and dance the day away at a dance party.
- Party is free with admission costs
- Celebrations run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.
City Museum’s New Year’s Eve in the City
An early-evening activity with plenty of fun for families. There will be a dance party, pinatas, bingo, craft and a balloon drop at 8 p.m. from the first, second and third floors.
- Free with general admission ticket or membership
- Celebrations run from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Steinberg Rink
Enjoy ice skating on New Year’s Eve at Steinberg Rink in Forest Park.
- General admission is $6
- Skating runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For a closer look at other New Year’s activities around St. Louis, click here.