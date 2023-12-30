ST. LOUIS – It’s almost time to ring in the new year. If you’re still looking to make plans, there are plenty of epic celebrations around the St. Louis area.

FOX 2 has compiled a list of several New Year’s events as we move from 123123 to the 2024 year. Click the links on the headlined events for more information.

Winterfest in downtown St. Louis is hosting a New Year’s Eve “Neon Nights” celebration. It is a family-friendly way to ring in the new year. There will be a DJ, fire dancers, princesses and superheroes, and party favors. Fireworks with monumental Arch views begin at 8:00 p.m.

Winterfest events run from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31

Fireworks start at 8 p.m.

This year’s celebration has a Latin Night theme. The prime gathering spot will be at Ballpark Village’s Sport & Social location. There will be DJ entertainment with artists Jose & Fonzo, in addition to a midnight champagne toast and celebration.

Festivities begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31

The Gateway Arch remixes their popular dinner cruise during the early evening hours of New Year’s Eve. Ring in the new year early with sparkling cider for kids and an early Champagne toast for adults.

Reservations are required

Tours from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31

Lots of nostalgia is in the works for the Armory’s Blast from the Past party. Each of the venue’s six bars will take you back to a different era, from the Roaring Twenties to Y2K. Guests are encouraged to dress for the throwbacks. Along with the themes, guests can enjoy activities like cornhole, table tennis and badminton.

Ticket purchases are required.

Festivities begin at 9 p.m.

For the 18th consecutive year, the Soulard neighborhood bar Molly’s will host a New Year’s Eve extravaganza. Soulard boasts the largest patio in St. Louis, which will be covered by heated tents for the night. Tickets include five open bars serving beer, wine and cocktails, two DJs, balloon drops and Champagne toasts.

Festivities begin at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Bar stays open until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

An exciting daytime celebration on New Year’s Eve. Families and people of all ages can enjoy special New Year’s projects in the art studio, strike a pose in a photo booth with fun 2024-themed props and dance the day away at a dance party.

Party is free with admission costs

Celebrations run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.

An early-evening activity with plenty of fun for families. There will be a dance party, pinatas, bingo, craft and a balloon drop at 8 p.m. from the first, second and third floors.

Free with general admission ticket or membership

Celebrations run from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Enjoy ice skating on New Year’s Eve at Steinberg Rink in Forest Park.

General admission is $6

Skating runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For a closer look at other New Year’s activities around St. Louis, click here.