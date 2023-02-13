ST. LOUIS — Do you celebrate Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or Single Awareness Day? Well, there is plenty to do in the St. Louis area Tuesday.

The holiday happens to fall on $5 Tuesday nights at Marcus Theaters. You can also pick up a cookie sundae for just $8 plus $5 off a $25 purchase of concessions and dining.

Do you want to get married, renew your vows, or just take part in a commitment ceremony? The Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis a “Little White Chapel”with Elvis tribute artist Terry Phillips. He will be on hand to sing songs you request and hold the ceremonies. Bookings are available every half hour on Valentine’s Day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more here. Booking: elvis.stlouis@fourseasons.com

The largest burlesque club in the United States is having a special show Tuesday. The Va Va Voom dinner includes dancers performing aerial acts and fire shows. It is from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the club on Washington Avenue in Downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station is offering unlimited rides from February 10 to the 14th. This includes rides on the Carousel and digital photo download. You’ll also get a coupon for 20% off a meal at the Soda Fountain.

Want to get your heart racing? The Amp Up Action Park in Town and Country has a Valentine’s Deal that’s good for Monday and Tuesday. Get two races, helmet rentals, two drinks, and 2 hours of axe throwing for just $85 per couple.

Anita Jackson is performing two shows at Jazz St. Louis on February 14. The versatile jazz, R&B, and pop, vocalist has toured nationally. She has also provided background vocals for singers like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Bette Midler.

Love cars? The St. Louis Car Museum is offering a Valentine’s Day admission special to all car enthusiasts. See classic automobiles, gas pumps, neon signs, and more.

The Up Down Bar has a Valentine’s Day deal for you. Take your date to play video games at the arcade. Get 6 tallboys, 80 tokens, a fanny pack, and a heart shaped pizza for just $40.