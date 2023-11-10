ST. LOUIS – In honor of Veterans Day, various events will take place in St. Louis on November 11 to pay tribute to our veterans.
What is Veterans Day?
The United States observes Veterans Day annually on November 11th as a federal holiday. It is dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude to all military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The nation recognizes and pays tribute to the men and women who have served in the military, including those currently serving and those who have passed away.
The date of November 11th was chosen for Veterans Day because it marks the armistice that ended World War I, which took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
How is Veterans Day celebrated?
People across the country hold various events and ceremonies on Veterans Day to commemorate veterans and their service. Parades, wreath-laying ceremonies at war memorials, speeches, and other activities recognize and celebrate the dedication and sacrifices of veterans.
Veterans Day events in St. Louis:
8th Annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk
- Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
- Time: 7:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- Location: Soldier’s Memorial, 1315 Chestnut Street, Downtown St. Louis
St. Charles Salutes Veterans Day
- Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
- Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Location: Lewis and Clark Boathouse Parking Lot, 1050 S. Riverside Drive, St. Charles, MO 63301
- Activities: Parade, wreath-laying, ceremony, guest speaker, live music, food trucks, vendors, fireworks display
40th Annual Veterans Day Parade
- Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, Downtown St. Louis
- Activities: Veterans Day 5K, Veterans Day Parade, Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, car show
St. Peters Veterans Day Ceremony
- Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Cultural Arts Centre at City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., St. Peters, MO
- Activities: Guest speakers, including Col. Kevin Golinghorst and Capt. Andrew Bender, refreshments
Veterans Day Rededication of University City Heman Park Memorial Fountain
- Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Heman Park Memorial Fountain, 7210 Olive Blvd., University City, MO 63130
- Activities: Rededication, ROTC presentation, seating for veterans, commemorative pins, American flags along Olive
Annual O’Fallon Veterans Day Ceremony
- Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: O’Fallon’s Veterans Memorial Walk, 800 Belleau Creek Road, O’Fallon, MO 63366
- Activities: Keynote speaker Richard Sienkiewicz, welcoming remarks by Mayor Bill Hennessy
O’Fallon, Illinois Veterans’ Day Parade and Program
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Parade Time: 2 p.m.
- Program Time: 11 a.m.
- Parade Location: O’Fallon Community Park
- Program Location: First Baptist Church, 1111 East Highway 50
- Activities: Guest speaker, Colonel Kevin Jacobs, participation from local organizations, introduction of newly inscribed veterans
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial
- Activities: Ceremony, speaker, Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Marvin L. Hill, unveiling of a 1954 Willy’s Jeep, museum opening
Belleville Veterans Day Ceremony
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Belleville, Public Square
- Address: 30 Public Square, Belleville, IL 62220
- Note: In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Council Chambers at City Hall.