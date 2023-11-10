ST. LOUIS – In honor of Veterans Day, various events will take place in St. Louis on November 11 to pay tribute to our veterans.

What is Veterans Day?

The United States observes Veterans Day annually on November 11th as a federal holiday. It is dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude to all military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The nation recognizes and pays tribute to the men and women who have served in the military, including those currently serving and those who have passed away.

The date of November 11th was chosen for Veterans Day because it marks the armistice that ended World War I, which took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

How is Veterans Day celebrated?

People across the country hold various events and ceremonies on Veterans Day to commemorate veterans and their service. Parades, wreath-laying ceremonies at war memorials, speeches, and other activities recognize and celebrate the dedication and sacrifices of veterans.

Veterans Day events in St. Louis:

8th Annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Location: Soldier’s Memorial, 1315 Chestnut Street, Downtown St. Louis

St. Charles Salutes Veterans Day

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Lewis and Clark Boathouse Parking Lot, 1050 S. Riverside Drive, St. Charles, MO 63301

Activities: Parade, wreath-laying, ceremony, guest speaker, live music, food trucks, vendors, fireworks display

40th Annual Veterans Day Parade

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, Downtown St. Louis

Activities: Veterans Day 5K, Veterans Day Parade, Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, car show

St. Peters Veterans Day Ceremony

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Cultural Arts Centre at City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., St. Peters, MO

Activities: Guest speakers, including Col. Kevin Golinghorst and Capt. Andrew Bender, refreshments

Veterans Day Rededication of University City Heman Park Memorial Fountain

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Heman Park Memorial Fountain, 7210 Olive Blvd., University City, MO 63130

Activities: Rededication, ROTC presentation, seating for veterans, commemorative pins, American flags along Olive

Annual O’Fallon Veterans Day Ceremony

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: O’Fallon’s Veterans Memorial Walk, 800 Belleau Creek Road, O’Fallon, MO 63366

Activities: Keynote speaker Richard Sienkiewicz, welcoming remarks by Mayor Bill Hennessy

O’Fallon, Illinois Veterans’ Day Parade and Program

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Parade Time: 2 p.m.

Program Time: 11 a.m.

Parade Location: O’Fallon Community Park

Program Location: First Baptist Church, 1111 East Highway 50

Activities: Guest speaker, Colonel Kevin Jacobs, participation from local organizations, introduction of newly inscribed veterans

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial

Activities: Ceremony, speaker, Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Marvin L. Hill, unveiling of a 1954 Willy’s Jeep, museum opening

Belleville Veterans Day Ceremony

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Downtown Belleville, Public Square

Address: 30 Public Square, Belleville, IL 62220

Note: In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Council Chambers at City Hall.