ST. LOUIS – Gas prices continue to surge across the country. The average price for a gallon has hit close to $5 nationwide, with Missourians paying an average of about $4.57 per gallon.

Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest gas prices, according to GasBuddy.com, across the St. Louis region, as of Friday, June 10.

To search for the cheapest gas nearest you, click here.

10. MotoMart

$4.49/ gal.

5695 Fox Creek Rd., Eureka, MO

9. Costco

$4.49/ gal.

101 Costco Way, St. Peters, MO

8. Phillips 66

$4.49/ gal.

9038 Natural Bridge Road, Bel-Ridge, MO

7. Circle K

$4.49/ gal.

14804 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, MO

6. Phillips 66

$4.49/ gal.

13500 Tesson Ferry Road, Mattese, MO

5. Costco

$4.49/ gal.

301 Highlands Blvd, Manchester, MO

4. Conoco/7-11

$4.48/ gal.

8000 Mackenzie Road, Affton, MO

3. Costco

$4.47/ gal.

4200 Rusty Road, Concord, MO

2. Circle K

$4.47/ gal.

9998 Tesson Ferry Road, Affton, MO

1. Circle K

$4.45/ gal.

3700 Elm Street, St. Charles, MO