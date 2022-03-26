You can listen to the 911 call in the live player above.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A new 911 call claims 14-year-old Tyre Sampson was “not secured” before ultimately falling to his death on Thursday night.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Samson was visiting the park from Missouri with his friend’s family. He fell from the “Orlando Free-Fall” ride at Orlando’s ICON Park around 11 p.m. He was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he later died.

In the 911 call, the caller can be heard saying the ride’s staff “didn’t secure the seatbelt on him.”

The ride, which opened in Dec. 2021, bills itself as the “world’s tallest freestanding drop tower.” It stands at 430 feet, and can accommodate 30 riders at full capacity.

John Stine, director of sales and marketing for the Slingshot Group of Companies, the owner and operator of the ride told NBC News the teen was secure in a safety harness before the fall.

“We operate the ride with all the safety precaution in mind,” Stine said.

The sheriff said investigators were still working to determine if the teen slipped out of his seat, and whether he lost consciousness during the fall.