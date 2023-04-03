ST. LOUIS — Many municipalities in the St. Louis area will be testing their tornado sirens today at 11 a.m. This is part of the regular tests that happen at 11 a.m. on the first Monday of the month.

The tests will be happening in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County today. Jefferson County does not have a county-wide tornado siren system, but some cities do conduct monthly tests. Counties in Illinois conduct tests on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The siren tests are rescheduled if threatening weather is in the forecast for that morning. Severe weather is on many people’s minds this Monday. High winds caused significant damage in the St. Louis area Friday. Another round of severe weather is expected Tuesday.

The siren tests are conducted regularly to make sure that the warning systems are in proper working condition in the event of an actual tornado. Regular testing of the siren system also helps to identify any maintenance or technical issues that may need to be addressed. The tests provide an opportunity to educate the public on the importance of having an emergency plan in place in case of severe weather.