Listen to Captain Picard read a one-star review of The Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS – The British actor Patrick Stewart well known for portraying Captain Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men used his iconic voice to read a one-star review of The Gateway Arch.

Stewart read the review for a video on GQ’s YouTube page entitled “Patrick Stewart Reads 1-Star Reviews of Famous Monuments.“

The review referring to The Gateway Arch read, “So if I bend a piece of metal and stick it in the ground I can charge a bunch of money for suckers to go in it? The only arch worth visiting is the golden one that sells hamburgers.”

Other monuments that Stewart read reviews of included the Statue of Liberty, Stonehenge, Mount Rushmore, Hoover Dam, Natural History Museum, and The Eiffel Tower.

The video was posted on February 23, 2017. It has over 225,000 views.