Little Caesars plans major expansion in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Little Caesars plans on a major expansion in the St. Louis area. They expect to open 35 new locations, with at least 10 open by the end of 2024. There are currently 19 franchise locations in St. Louis.

Little Caesars is the third-largest pizza chain in the world. They are known for their “Hot and Ready” pizzas and have been named “Best Value in America” for the past 14 years.

Little Caesars wants to enter into agreements with franchisees to open multiple locations. The company says that the new stores will employ over 1,000 people. Their development team is holding a webinar about the expansion on September 8 at 7:00 pm. Register here.

A franchise costs about $360,000 and there are incentive programs for veterans and first responders. Learn more at: Franchise.LittleCaesars.com.