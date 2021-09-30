Little girl raps on stage with Machine Gun Kelly in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A little girl shared the mic with Machine Gun Kelly Tuesday night at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights.

Machine Gun Kelly is on his Tickets To My Downfall tour. As he was performing “my ex’s best friend,” security placed Chevelle on stage where she and the singer/rapper began sharing the mic.

When Chevelle started rapping verse 2 of the song Machine Gun Kelly immediately stepped back in shock and took his hat off and began hyping her up.

Verse 2 goes:

“But look at this damage you did to me

I still want nothing to do between you and me

Please, don’t say nothing at all

Sounds so true to me

We don’t have nothing to say, hey”

MGK then put his hat on Chevelle. He continues his tour in Austin, Texas Thursday night.