Little piggies roam free along I-270/64 ramp after tractor-trailer overturns

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Have you seen those little piggies? Yes, they’re along the ramp from Interstate 270 to Interstate 64.

The piggies were in a tractor-trailer traveling southbound on I-270 just before 5:40 p.m. when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle overturned on the ramp to westbound I-64.

Many of the pigs got loose and roamed along the roadway and ventured into the grass as first responders closed off the ramp and attempted to corral the animals. A truck from the Union, Missouri area is responding to pick up the pigs.

After the pigs have been collected, the overturned semi-truck will be uprighted.

The ramp is expected to be blocked for about four hours, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Piggie wrangling along I-64