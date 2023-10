ST. LOUIS – The 2023 LIV Golf Tournament Team Championship is this weekend.

Brooks Koepka, Phil Mikelson, Cameron Smith are just some of the major names competing in Miami, Florida, for the $50 million prize. FOX 2’s John Pertzborn spoke with David Feherty and Jerry Foltz about the league’s first full season.

If you can’t make it to Florida, the tournament airs on KLPR 11 from October 20 to the 22.