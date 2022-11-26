ST. LOUIS, Mo. – To put you in the Christmas spirit, watch a special Christmas Concert to benefit the work of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of St. Louis featuring special guest, St. Louis native, his Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan. Donations can be made through the QR code on the stream or by visiting https://www.ccstl.org/get-involved/donate/

Several high profile Catholic leaders are attending a Christmas concert this weekend. Cardinal Timothy Dolan is headlining the Catholic Charities event. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, Archbishop Emeritus Robert Carlson, and Bishop Mark Rivotuso will all be there with him.

The concert is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade Preparatory High School. Choirs from St. Dominic High School, Sts. Teresa and Bridget Catholic Church, and Villa Duchesne School of the Sacred Heart will provide the music.

The event is presented by Catholic Charities. The organization is a collection of eight agencies that help to serve people in need. Together, they have served hundreds of thousands of meals, helped thousands of children, seniors, and veterans. They also help people train and search for work.