Live: Gov. Parson to discuss how to help Missouri hospitals with strain from COVID patients

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Gov. Mike Parson is expected to announce how Missouri will be deploying resources across the state to help mitigate COVID-19’s strain on Missouri hospitals. He will also talk about the state’s vaccine incentive program.

Hospitals across the state are seeing increases in COVID hospitalizations. St. Louis area hospitals say they are on a path to run out of beds for COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.

On Monday, the task force reported an alarming number of positive COVID admissions; 81 today, 72 on Sunday, and 92 on Saturday. A task force official says hospitals are struggling and warns darker days may be ahead.

Many hospitals in the Kansas City metro say they are near the levels they saw at the height of 2020.

The additional help for the state is expected to be announced less than a week after the state tripled the number of mutual aid ambulances.

Last week, Parson said 30 ambulances and more than 60 trained personnel would arrive in Missouri and four other states. They are transferring long-haul COVID-19 patients to other hospitals in an effort to reduce the number of COVID patients.

The 30 teams include 20 advanced life-support ambulances, five basic life-support ambulances, and five specialty care ambulances. The ambulances strike teams are expected to operate in the area through Sept. 5, 2021.