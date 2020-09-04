Live indoor concerts will resume September 12 at Old Rock House

ST. LOUIS – Old Rock House in Downtown St. Louis has been out of business for six months straight. No music, no guests, and that means no revenue. That will all change starting September 12 with the launch of their new concert series.

The “Listening Room Series” will reunite music junkies with popular local and regional bands. You might recognize some names on the line up: The Matching Shoe, Tona, Clusterpluck, The Burney Sisters, and The Mighty Pines who have already sold out their show.

Managing partner and co-owner Tim Weber is confident that the Old Rock House is in the best position to lead the way for other small music venues in St. Louis to reopen. They have worked closely with the pandemic task force to create safety guidelines that will help keep all parties safe while out enjoying live music.

“We actually want to try and create a blueprint for how other people can do it. We hope that when we do 50 successfully for the 10 to 20 shows we have to do that we can then grow that into 100 people maybe. Whatever it is that lets people come back together again and enjoy music safely,” said Weber.

The venue itself holds around 500 people but will temporarily operate at ten percent capacity. They will only allow 50 guests inside per show during the series. All band members, staff, and guests will have their temperature taken before entering the building and undergo a short screening.

Tables have been arranged to promote sufficient social distancing – including a 12 foot distance from the stage to the first row of tables. Windows have placed at the bar to create a barrier between guests and bartenders, and they will enforce a silent and touchless ordering system.

You can see a full list of participating bands and purchase your tickets online at their website. Tickets vary in price depending on the location of your table and are first come first served. Once the show is sold out, that’s it. Guests will have the option to purchase a meal with their ticket as well to make it a great night out.