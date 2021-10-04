Live Nation implements COVID protocols at concert venues; attendees must show proof of vaccination or negative test

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater will be affected by Live Nation’s new health check protocol. Beginning Monday, those attending a Live Nation show will need proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test within 72 hours before the concert.

Children under the age of 12 will also be required to take a COVID test within 72 hours before the event and need proof of a negative result before entering the venue. Wearing a mask will be encouraged for everyone.

On its website, Live Nation said vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure everyone can continue to enjoy live music together. They have rolled out these new protocols to support that effort.

The company goes on to say, “As the global leader in live entertainment, Live Nation has been doing shows around the world throughout the summer where we put vaccine and testing protocols into practice, including Lollapalooza, Latitude, Camp Bestival, and Wilderness. Data has continued to show the approach successfully allows everyone to enjoy live music, while also inspiring more people to get vaccinated.”

According to Live Nation, at Lollapalooza, approximately 90% of 400,000 attendees came fully vaccinated. Twelve percent of those fans said that was their motivation for getting the vaccine.

At Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, there are two concerts over the next few weeks that will be impacted by these new protocols.

Jason Aldean is scheduled to play the amphitheater this Saturday, Oct. 9. Later this month, Dierks Bentley will perform on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Aldean’s concert scheduled for this Thursday, Oct. 7, in Peoria, Illinois has been canceled. A Live Nation spokesperson said people with tickets can check their website for the latest information.