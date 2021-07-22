Live Nation offers $20 tickets to live concerts happening in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Tickets to see popular music artists will go on sale for $20 starting Wednesday, July 28, at 11 a.m.

As part of Live Nation’s “Return To Live” series, concert-goers can see the Foo Fighters, 3 Doors Down, KORN, as well as Alanis Morissette, Lindsey Sterling, Luke Bran, and more, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Saint Louis Music Park, according to a press release.

Tickets can be purchased online for $20 only for next week while supplies last. T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get early access to tickets Tuesday, July 27, at 11 a.m.

Below is a full line-up of performances that will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Saint Louis Music Park:

311

Foo Fighters

Primus

3 Doors Down

Jason Aldean

Rise Against

Alanis Morissette

Jason Mraz

Rod Wave

Alice Cooper

Jonas Brothers

Shinedown

Brad Paisley

Judas Priest

Sleater-Kinney

Blackberry Smoke

KORN

Staind

Brett Eldredge

Lady A

The Black Crowes

Brooks & Dunn

Lil Baby

The Doobie Brothers

Brothers Osborne

Lindsey Stirling

The Urge

Coheed and Cambria

Louis The Child

The Used

Counting Crows

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Dierks Bentley

Maroon 5

Trippie Redd

Faith No More

Megadeth

Violent Femmes

Flogging Molly

NEEDTOBREATHE

Wilco

Florida Georgia Line

NF