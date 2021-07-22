Live Nation offers $20 tickets to live concerts happening in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Tickets to see popular music artists will go on sale for $20 starting Wednesday, July 28, at 11 a.m.
As part of Live Nation’s “Return To Live” series, concert-goers can see the Foo Fighters, 3 Doors Down, KORN, as well as Alanis Morissette, Lindsey Sterling, Luke Bran, and more, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Saint Louis Music Park, according to a press release.
Tickets can be purchased online for $20 only for next week while supplies last. T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get early access to tickets Tuesday, July 27, at 11 a.m.
Below is a full line-up of performances that will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Saint Louis Music Park:
- 311
- Foo Fighters
- Primus
- 3 Doors Down
- Jason Aldean
- Rise Against
- Alanis Morissette
- Jason Mraz
- Rod Wave
- Alice Cooper
- Jonas Brothers
- Shinedown
- Brad Paisley
- Judas Priest
- Sleater-Kinney
- Blackberry Smoke
- KORN
- Staind
- Brett Eldredge
- Lady A
- The Black Crowes
- Brooks & Dunn
- Lil Baby
- The Doobie Brothers
- Brothers Osborne
- Lindsey Stirling
- The Urge
- Coheed and Cambria
- Louis The Child
- The Used
- Counting Crows
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
- Dierks Bentley
- Maroon 5
- Trippie Redd
- Faith No More
- Megadeth
- Violent Femmes
- Flogging Molly
- NEEDTOBREATHE
- Wilco
- Florida Georgia Line
- NF