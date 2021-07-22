Live Nation offers $20 tickets to live concerts happening in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Tickets to see popular music artists will go on sale for $20 starting Wednesday, July 28, at 11 a.m.

As part of Live Nation’s “Return To Live” series, concert-goers can see the Foo Fighters, 3 Doors Down, KORN, as well as Alanis Morissette, Lindsey Sterling, Luke Bran, and more, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Saint Louis Music Park, according to a press release.

Tickets can be purchased online for $20 only for next week while supplies last. T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get early access to tickets Tuesday, July 27, at 11 a.m.

Below is a full line-up of performances that will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Saint Louis Music Park:

  • 311
  • Foo Fighters
  • Primus
  • 3 Doors Down
  • Jason Aldean
  • Rise Against
  • Alanis Morissette
  • Jason Mraz
  • Rod Wave
  • Alice Cooper
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Shinedown
  • Brad Paisley
  • Judas Priest
  • Sleater-Kinney
  • Blackberry Smoke
  • KORN
  • Staind
  • Brett Eldredge
  • Lady A
  • The Black Crowes
  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Lil Baby
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Lindsey Stirling
  • The Urge
  • Coheed and Cambria
  • Louis The Child
  • The Used
  • Counting Crows
  • Luke Bryan
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Maroon 5
  • Trippie Redd
  • Faith No More
  • Megadeth
  • Violent Femmes
  • Flogging Molly
  • NEEDTOBREATHE
  • Wilco
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • NF

