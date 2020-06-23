Live Nation selects St. Louis as one of three cities to host drive-in concerts

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ own Nelly will be among the performers to appear in a first-ever drive-in concert series at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Brad Paisley will kick off the weekend concert series July 10, followed by El Monstero on July 11, and Nelly on July 12.

Concertgoers will drive to the VIP parking lots—a maximum of four people per car—and they will have two empty parking spaces in between each vehicle so social distancing will be maintained.

Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

“You’ll have your car. You’ll have your tailgate space and then there’s a buffer zone to the next car so you’ll be able to get out of your car and if you bring lawn chairs, you’ll be able to set your lawn chairs up and you’ll be able to sit and watch the music,” said Frank Lopresti, general manager of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

There will be a large stage with video screens here as the artists perform live in front of about a thousand cars in the parking lot.

“Our fans are dealing with the isolation and quarantine in different ways,” Lopresti said. “This is a great way for people to reconnect.”

Live Nation chose St. Louis, Nashville, and Indianapolis to host the Live from The Drive-In events based on the how well each local venue could work with local officials to provide a safe and healthy environment during the pandemic.

“But we’re excited we’ve been chosen as one of the three around the country,” Lopresti said. “I want to thank the city of Maryland Heights (and) the county of St. Louis for being supportive.”

Line Up:

Friday, July 10 – Brad Paisley

Saturday, July 11 – El Monstero

Sunday, July 12 – Nelly

Tickets on sale: Friday, June 26th at 10:00 am. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Livenation.com/drivein.