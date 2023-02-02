FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Officers are looking for a suspect near Berger, Missouri, after a 90 mph police chase from Washington, Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol is assisting in this case.

Officers arrested one person after the vehicle crashed into a pole. They are searching for a second suspect, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, who fled on foot.

At least a half dozen police officers were searching farm fields with long guns drawn. A police helicopter was also in the air searching for the suspect.

The suspects are wanted for stealing a vehicle at gunpoint. Images from Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter show the SUV crashed into a power pole at the end of the pursuit.

The area where the chase ended is surrounded by residential homes. People living nearby were told to stay inside.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.