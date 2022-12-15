ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Officers are chasing a vehicle from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. It is not clear yet what the suspect is wanted for. The high-speed chase could be dangerous. Please avoid the area.

The high-speed chase was on I-55 heading into the city of St. Louis. The SUV is now on westbound I-70 in north st. Louis. There have been several attempts to stop the vehicle using spike strips.

Police have stopped the vehicle near Riverview and I-70. The suspect has been taken into police custody.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for details.