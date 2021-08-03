Live: St. Louis County Council meeting after mask mandate temporarily halted

Tonight’s meeting also follows last Tuesday’s raucous meeting that ended with the county council ruling 5-2 to overturn the mask mandate. Today’s court hearing was about that ruling.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit last week contesting the mandate. A St. Louis County Circuit Court sided with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office today.

Schmitt’s office says the judge agreed with the Missouri Attorney General’s office that the St. Louis County Council had the authority to terminate the County’s health order.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s office issued a statement saying, “We are disappointed in the judge’s decision as more and more mask requirements are put in place across the country to help slow this deadly virus. The CDC recommends wearing masks in public places and we ask everyone to follow that guidance as we continue our vaccine efforts.”