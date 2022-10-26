ST. LOUIS – The gunman’s family is “heartbroken” over what unfolded in Monday’s shooting at a south St. Louis school and is “fully cooperative” with the investigation, police say.

A 19-year-old gunman, Orlando Harris, killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at the south city school. Police later shot and killed Harris, who hurt several others in the incident.

“She is heartbroken for the families of the victims and the school,” said St. Louis interim police chief Michael Sack in a news conference Wednesday.

Sack, joined by other city officials for updates Wednesday, noted that Harris’ mother was aware of his mental health struggles and tried to help him work through it.

Orlando Harris entered the building with only one weapon, an AR-15 rifle, but with more than 600 rounds of ammunition. (Photo courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

Investigators Harris entered with an AR-15 rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition. While the exact motive has not yet been determined, police presented some documents Tuesday, including a handwritten note in a car tied to the gunman, that may have hinted toward mental health struggles.

“They always tried to work to get him back on medication, therapy or whatever needed,” said Sack.

Police confirmed Tuesday that there was only one gunman tied to the incident and that CVPA High School appeared to be the target, not an individual. Sack credited several St. Louis businesses, including Schnucks and Interface Construction, for helping with the response to the shooting.

Jay Greenberg with the FBI Division of St. Louis says there have been an increase in “hoax threats” made toward St. Louis area schools in recent days. As a result, the law enforcement presence has increased at several schools this week.

Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush also renewed their calls for more gun control legislation in Wednesday’s press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.