ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police and the FBI are expected to share the latest updates on the deadly shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

A gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south city. Police later shot and killed the gunman, who hurt seven others in the incident.

The police were able to locate the 19-year-old gunman, Orlando Harris, and both parties exchanged gunfire. Harris was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Harris was a graduate of CVPA and had no prior criminal history, according to the police.

St. Louis police and federal authorities are combing through evidence yielded from searches of the home and car of the gunman in Monday morning’s mass shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. A motive in the shooting has not yet been determined.

