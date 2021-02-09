Funeral procession for fallen Metrolink Guard marked with patriotic salutes

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Friends, family, and community members gathered to say goodbye to MetroLink security guard James Cook, who was shot and killed at the Delmar Loop station on Jan. 31.

Kimberly Cook, James’ spouse, spoke of her lost love at Tuesday’s funeral service.

“You were the best husband and dad,” she said. “You continue to take care of us in death because of who you were in life.”

James, a former Marine, was preparing to go to law school. He’s survived by Kimberly and their two daughters, Zoe and Lydia.

“I will miss you so much and do my best every day to make it home to you and until then I will raise the girls and keep the boys away until they’re 30,” Kimberly said.

Members of the Flagman’s Mission Continues and Sullivan Christian Church put up flags to honor James as he was taken to his final resting place in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Pastor John Blackmore, Sullivan Christian Church, shared a story of James’ true compassion for others.

“While working at MetroLink, Kim started noticing small transactions coming out of their bank account and when she asked James, he said he was buying tickets for people who needed help,” Blackmore said.

Kimberly said she’s grateful she has so many pictures and videos of James with their girls. She said every time she feels she cant move forward, the pictures remind her that james is still with them.

Meanwhile, Sullivan city officials also agreed to lower city flags to half-staff in Cook’s honor.

BackStoppers has pledged $50,000 to help the family with expenses.

A GoFundMe has been created for Cook’s family. Various organizations, including Rebound 911, are helping provide care packages and other items for the Cook family.