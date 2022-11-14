ST. LOUIS – Lizzo recently announced that she will be stopping in 17 cities next spring for her “Special 2our.” The tour will make a stop at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on April 25.

Tickets sales begins Friday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. at LizzoMusic.com.

FOX 2 will have tickets this week to give away.

The Special 2our 2023

April 21 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

April 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

April 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 26 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

May 04 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 06 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

May 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

May 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

May 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

May 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

June 02 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena