ST. LOUIS – Lizzo recently announced that she will be stopping in 17 cities next spring for her “Special 2our.” The tour will make a stop at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on April 25.
Tickets sales begins Friday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. at LizzoMusic.com.

The Special 2our 2023
April 21 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
April 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
April 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
April 26 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
May 04 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
May 06 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
May 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
May 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
May 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
May 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
May 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
June 02 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena