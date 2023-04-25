ST. LOUIS – Rapper LL Cool J is set to headline The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) tour that kicks off this summer. The Enterprise Center will be hosting one of the 24 shows Saturday, August 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10:00 a.m.

LL Cool J is a two-time Grammy Award winner, and he also has a SiriusXM Hip-Hop channel entitled ‘LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio.’

The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) tour

6/25 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/28 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

6/29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

7/1 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

7/2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

7/6 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

7/8 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

7/9 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

8/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

8/13 Chicago, IL United Center

8/18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/19 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

8/20 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

8/22 Memphis, TN FedExForum

8/23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

8/24 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

8/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/27 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino Amphitheater

8/29 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/2 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/3 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum