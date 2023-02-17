TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. – Police are investigating after a teacher found a loaded gun in a five-year-old’s bag at a Town & Country school.

The gun was found around 8:45 am. Friday at Principia Lower School in the 13000 block of Clayton Road.

Investigators say a teacher was assisting a 5-year-old student into an empty classroom, then discovered the gun inside the child’s tote bag. Staff members immediately took the bag and gave it to police upon arrival.

No injuries have been reported around the incident. Police say quick actions from the staff members likely prevented any risks.

The student’s parents have been in contact with school administrative leaders throughout the day and cooperative.

The Town & Country Police Department is handling the investigation. The department believes this was an “inadvertent incident with no intention on the part of the student.”