ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The Small Business Administration has pushed back the deadline for flood disaster aid applications.

This applies to flood-damaged houses and businesses in July exclusively in St. Clair County.

The deadline was originally set for Tuesday by the SBA. They’ve just announced that the deadline has been extended till next Tuesday, December 22nd.

Loans for “physical” flood damage can be obtained by property owners. A distinct set of loans is available to assist with the “economic” loss caused by flooding. The deadline is July 14, 2020.