Local activists not happy with how St. Louis has rolled out Cure Violence program

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis activist group hits the street to try and play a role in the fight against violent crime. They are especially critical of the city’s implementation of an anti-crime program called Cure Violence, which they convinced the city to implement.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen, led by Lewis Reed, appropriated $7 million for Cure Violence. But the activist groups say the city didn’t follow the model for putting the program into practice.

Cure Violence was supposed to cut murders by 50 percent. Instead, St. Louis is seeing one of its most violent years in recent memory.

There are already 220 murders so far this year, more than the homicides in all of last year, when there were 194 killings.

The activist group Organization for Black Struggle has members going out to contact some of the shooters to try and convince them to forgo retaliation. That’s something Cure Violence was supposed to do but activists say it’s fallen short.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News