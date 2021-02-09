Local advertising gurus react to Super Bowl commercials

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Some advertisers decided to skip the big money on ads during the Super Bowl while others went all-in on their ads.

“I thought the two best ads were arguably Toyota and Jeep because neither of them talked about cars in anyway,” said Aaron Perlut, co-founder of advertising agency Elasticity. “The challenge you have today is we are living in this ADHD culture. We are surrounded by messages all the time and how do you disrupt. To me that’s what Jeep was trying to do and Toyota trying to do and Bud Light with lemons.”

Perlut understands advertising in the 21st century. He co-wrote the book on it called “F Your Formula.”

Perlut wasn’t alone in picking apart the best brands Sunday.

“When you put celebrities in at the expense of a brand strategy you as a viewer are left going, ‘What was that and what was the advertisement,” said Bob Lachky, retired Anheuser Busch creative executive. “I spotted Jason Alexander and saw Cardi B but I’m not sure who they were talking for. That’s the theme overall of glut and political correctness and unity. But man, this is about entertainment, and I think people missed the boat.”

Bob Lachky set the standards for memorable advertisements when he was with Anheuser Busch, winning USA Today’s Ad Meter listing 10 years running.

Of the 57 commercials rated by USA Today’s Ad Meter for 2021, the top 10 include Rocket Mortgage at one and two.

“Rocket Mortgage did a nice job,” said Perlut. “I believe USA Today had both their spots at one and two.”

“I thought Paramount’s Streaming spot with memorable characters was good,” Lachky said. “You get the point and its very entertaining, comical. I also thought Amazon’s Alexa was an interesting take and funny.”

Amazon, M&M’s, and Toyota came in third, fourth, and fifth in the Ad Meter rankings, respectively, followed by General Motors, Cheetos, State Farm, Doritos, and Bud Light Seltzer.

“Bud Light’s ads around their seltzer,” Perlut said. “They did a nice job playing on what was a miserable year for everyone due to COVID.”