ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Athletic policies and procedures are being re-evaluated following the serious injury of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

Local high school parents are also looking to athletic trainers to make sure their kids are safe while playing sports. On Friday, while parents cheered on the players, athletic trainers were ready to treat any injury.

“It’s just that peace of mind knowing that if my child were to get injured, there is someone there that know what they’re doing and can help them,” said Kara Mohrmann, a parent of an athletic student.

Many parents are asking coaches and athletic trainers how they are keeping kids safe during contact and non-contact sports. Twenty-five schools in the St. Louis region are working with trained professionals from Mercy hospitals.

“I feel that they’re safe. The coaches, the staff that’s here. Having a trainer is awesome,” Mohrmann said. “So yeah, I don’t worry about them. I know that if something happens to them, they’ll be taken care of.”

“We have anything we would need to take vitals. We have anything where, we would need to do CPR, bag valve masks,” said Mike Tzianos, a manager of sports medicine outreach for Mercy. “We have non-rebreather masks for our oxygen tanks, we have all of these items available to us, and it is in our policy. An expectation to have them on us at all times because you never know when something like that is going to happen.”

Tzianos said trainers are getting a lot of questions about how they prepare for emergencies and injuries.

“All of our athletic trainers at every site have emergency action plans for incidents like that,” he said. “What are we going to do, who are we going to contact, what equipment are we going to have on-site. So, definitely review the emergency action plan and make sure that you are ready.”