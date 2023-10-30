WENTZVILLE, Mo. – General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a six-week-old strike against the automaker, following deals with Ford and Stellantis.

“Based on some of the things that we hear, I don’t know if anybody is excited about it more than the temps, because it’s going to help them more than anybody else. That’s my view,” autoworker Lori Fort said.

It’s unclear what this deal means for the local General Motors Wentzville Assembly Center. Representatives for UAW Local 2250 would not comment and said they were awaiting more information. However, some workers on the picket lines are excited and ready to get back to work.

“We keep the morale up. Everybody is looking forward to getting back to work,” autoworker Tony Franklin said.

The terms of the tentative agreement are not set in steel just yet. Members of the UAW must ratify that.

It’s been previously reported that the new agreement comes with a 25% pay raise over the course of a 4.5-year contract. General Motors and the UAW have not confirmed the agreement as of Monday morning.

UAW President Shawn Fain ordered all Ford workers to return to work while the union votes on the tentative agreement. Fain said they told workers to return to Ford to put more pressure on Stellantis and General Motors.