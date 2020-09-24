Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club will add golf facility in vacant lot across the street

ST. LOUIS – Major plays are being made to try and revamp north St. Louis. The old Carter Carburetor factory has been demolished and cleared to make room for a new, more appealing venue.

Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club, along with The Gateway PGA Reach Foundation and the City of St. Louis, plan to build a golf themed facility in conjunction with a community and family development center.

The 10-acre site had been abandoned for over 30 years and began to pose a serious health and safety hazards in the community. Demolition began in 2014; come 2022, it will be a community resource center and a golf safe haven for the residents of north St. Louis.

Flint Fowler, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, saw an opportunity to expose the families he serves to something the inner city hasn’t seen.

“Once we started reaching out to the EPA, the ACF who were the original owners, the City of St. Louis and others, the thought was perhaps we could make good use of that facility to support our programming for children,” Fowler said.

Fowler is hoping this redevelopment will make the community more appealing and encourage others to develop and grow here.

“We think if we can introduce them to it we can get them to open up and change how they view the future,” he said. “We can introduce them to a game that is commonly used to drive business, make decisions, and build relationships with others. The education and the skills that are associated with golf are valuable to any young person or any adult.”

Carter Carburetor has been around since the 1920s and employed 3,000 workers at its peak, but closed in 1984.

A small portion of the lot will be owned by the City of St. Louis and will host an urban prairie that caters to pollinators.