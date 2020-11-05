Local businesses installing special air purifiers in attempt to remove COVID from the air

ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis businesses are working to make sure their employees are breathing clean air during this pandemic and fighting viruses in the air.

Pierce Powers, who owns the Powers Insurance and Risk Management office building in St. Louis, addressed a COVID-related question from a tenant and quickly put into motion a plan to get great air flowing for all.

Pierce set his son, Henry, on the task, and the iWave air purifiers were installed.

The iWave is installed in air conditioning or heating ventilation systems, and utilizes proprietary needle point bi-polar ionization to safely treat the air throughout the building.

“All that air, as it’s passing from the return through the air filter, is running through this ionization field before it hits back into the system,” Henry said. “So, it’s just basically ionizing or scrubbing the air of bacteria of all kinds, including COVID.”

In a controlled lab setting, the iWave, using needle point bipolar ionization technology, has proven to reduce Sars-CoV-2 by 99.4 percent in 30 minutes.

“It eliminates odors and dust, but they have through lab testing found it’s very effective for eliminating the COVID virus,” Pierce said.

Charlie Downs, owner of Sugarfire restaurants across St. Louis, talked with Pierce Powers about the air purifiers after hearing a success story from a friend.

“He and I talked about it and a friend of mine, who owns Pacific Place in Webster Groves, put it in his retirement facility six months ago and had no illnesses throughout this entire period,” Downs said. “I started looking into it and Henry Powers started looking into it.”

Downs said he’s installing the systems in his restaurants over the next three months.

“We think, like the mask I have on, it’s even better than a mask for the air in our facilities,” says Downs. “Much better I might add. Look for facilities that have this type of air because I think it’s significantly better.”