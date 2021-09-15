Local chef ‘chopped’ in first round of Food Network show

ST. LOUIS– A Maryland Heights man got chopped in the first round of the Food Network show Chopped last night. Nico Shumpert is a 2007 graduate from Pattonville High School and has been called a Rising Star in Feast Magazine in 2021.

Schumpert, a private chef, and the three other contestants had to create an appetizer in the first round. They had to use a strawberry cheesecake milkshake, frozen french fries, thai basil, and meatloaf mix.

Schumpert wanted to make gnocchi with the frozen french fries. He threw them in the mixer but they weren’t working well so he decided to form it into a tater tot.

He then decided to make a slider with the meatloaf mix and create a cream using the strawberry topping from the shake and the basil.

One judge said his use of toasting the bun in butter was a pro move. While another judge liked the cream sauce, another thought it needed more flavor.

Ultimately the judges agreed to ‘chop’ him in the first round saying they thought his dish needed a dipping sauce for the tater tots.

The Pattonville School District cheered on Schumpert last night. They shared that he was going to be on the show last night and asked people to watch.